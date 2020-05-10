North-east MP praises business after award win

An MP has congratulated a north-east business on its Queen’s Award.

Family owned Gray and Adams in Fraserburgh was one of several businesses across the UK to be given national recognition through a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Now, Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has praised the firm for its win.

He said: “I am delighted to see a local employer like Gray and Adams recognised nationally for their innovative work.

“The Queen’s Award is a prestigious accolade for any business, and it shows once again that Gray and Adams are leaders in their field.

“This is a company that puts innovation at the heart of everything they do, and that culture has sustained the family run firm for more than 60 years.

“I congratulate all at Gray and Adams on their success and wish them the very best for the future.”