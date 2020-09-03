North-east MP praises Army’s Scottish Covid-19 testing boost

A north-east MP has highlighted the role of the British Army in providing 100,000 tests across Scotland since the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak.

All 18 Army-run mobile testing units (MTU) in Scotland were officially handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service on Monday.

In the Commons on Tuesday, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie highlighted the UK Government’s support for the Scottish Government in tackling coronavirus.

He said: “One of the things that has been welcomed in Scotland has been seeing both of Scotland’s government working together to fight this pandemic, for example the British Army working with the Scottish Ambulance Service and NHS Boards to increase out testing capacity.

“I’d like to put on record my admiration and gratitude to the British Army for providing a massive boost to tests in Scotland.”

Some of the MTU staff have been Army reservists, mobilised at the start of the pandemic restrictions.

They will now be going back to their civilian jobs and their regular Army colleagues will return to their units and their operational military roles.