North-east MP pays tribute to foodbank volunteers

A north-east MP has paid tribute to volunteers at a foodbank following a week-long event aimed at raising awareness of poverty.

Richard Thomson, the MP for Gordon, hailed the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank after meeting staff and volunteers to discuss their experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was held as part of Challenge Poverty Week.

Statistics from the foodbank revealed communities across the north-east have seen a rise in referrals since the pandemic began.

Mr Thomson said: “The three main foodbanks in Gordon have fed almost 2,000 people since March 16 and I commend and thank the staff, the volunteers and everyone who has donated for making all of this possible.

“The effects of the virus allied to the North Sea downturn have combined to create real problems for many north-east families, with even those fortunate enough to be in work sometimes only one or two missed paycheques or a major household expense away from finding themselves in significant financial difficulties.

“Foodbanks are not solely about food – they highlight the larger issue that many may need this support so they can use limited resources to cover other necessary household expenditure like mortgages, rent and utilities as best they can.

“Too many people have been missed out by the government support schemes of the past few months. While I will continue to do all I can to rectify that, It’s important to recognise the work of the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank and other third sector organisations in helping people through what continues to be an extraordinarily difficult period.”

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank manager Debbie Rennie said: “It was a positive opportunity to meet with Mr Thomson. It allowed our dedicated volunteers to speak about the experiences of the people who are using our foodbank and help us all think about how we can offer support, which the Challenge Poverty Week has really highlighted.

“The unprecedented measures implemented by the Government have protected many people from being swept into financial hardship and destitution, but without changes this autumn, our forecasts suggest destitution is likely to rise significantly by the end of the year.

“Factors such as maintaining the Universal Credit £20 uplift will make a huge difference to people’s lives and we would encourage this.

“We would also encourage anyone who is finding it difficult to buy food for themselves or their family to consider asking for support rather than going hungry or getting in debt.

“We would always argue for a ‘cash first’ approach and would encourage people to see if they are eligible for support from the Scottish Welfare Fund, but if not, then to seek a referral to us – they can contact Citizen’s Advice, a support worker you may have or a health professional and they can discuss a referral.”