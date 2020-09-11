North-east MP pays tribute to emergency workers

A north-east MP has praised those who keep the public safe as part of a national celebration of emergency service staff.

Moray MP Douglas Ross paid tribute to frontline staff on Emergency Services Workers Day.

Mr Ross, whose wife is a police officer, said: “I’m delighted we all have the opportunity to show our support for the fantastic members of the emergency services here in Moray and across the country.

“We owe a huge amount to our paramedics and NHS workers here in Moray, as well as to our police officers and staff, fire fighters, ambulance crews and all those who are called to the front line in all sorts of situations.

“Being married to a local police officer I know how much they do for communities across Moray and the pressures their jobs present them with every time they go on duty.

“That is why I’m glad that Moray Council has decided to mark the event which is taking place across the UK with a flag raising ceremony and a two minute silence which was been officially observed in Moray by the Lord Lieutenant and council convener.”