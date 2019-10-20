North-east MP offers to help new dance competition

A north-east MP has offered to help arrange an alternative for pupils missing out on a popular dance competition.

David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan, recently met organisers of a new local contest aimed at replacing the cancelled Rock Challenge 2020.

The Tory MP, who has been a long-term supporter of the event, said: “I was hugely disappointed to hear the news that the 2020 Rock Challenge event would be cancelled.

“I would hate to think all the hours of preparation and practice will be for nothing. So many young people have already invested a lot of time into performing in this contest.

“I met the ‘Make It Happen’ team and have offered to help their cause.

“I am glad that someone is working towards ensuring the effort does not go to waste.

“It should also prove highly entertaining for the rest of us.”

