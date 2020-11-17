North-east MP launches campaign highlighting problems getting access to cash

A north-east MP hopes to encourage those living in his constituency to highlight any problems they may have getting access to cash.

A report earlier this year highlighted that the number of people using cash machines in April in the Gordon area had dropped by 73%.

However, using cash rather than cards is still vital for some residents.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson has joined forces with ATM Network LINK to encourage people to speak up if they need support.

Anyone who is not able to get to a free-to-use ATM or the Post Office, is eligible to apply for support for free access to cash.

LINK will also look into any request for a location to host a cash machine, with the company most recently visiting Newburgh, although a suitable location couldn’t be found.

Mr Thomson said: “In recent years we have seen a decline in the presence of local banks and with that, the withdrawal of many with ATMs. This can have a detrimental effect on local businesses, markets and individuals who rely on physical money for a number of reasons.

“I’m encouraging anyone in Gordon who considers that there is a lack of a free ATM within a reasonable distance of where they live to get in touch with LINK. By highlighting these gaps, we can work together to help improve people’s access to cash across Gordon.”

Currently, there are 70 free-to-use ATMs in the area, and five fee-charging ATMs.