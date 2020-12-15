North-east MP joins campaign to tackle loneliness

A north-east MP has given his support to a national campaign designed to tackle loneliness this winter.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, is taking part in the 12 days of action, as part of a campaign by the UK Parliament’s all-party group on loneliness and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

It follows after research from the British Red Cross revealed that 39% of adults haven’t had a meaningful conversation in a fortnight, and around a third (32%) worry that something might happen to them and no-one will notice.

Starting on December 13, MPs and peers will make a small but crucial contribution each day for 12 days.

It will also see the hashtag #LetsTalkLoneliness campaign promoted online, and encourages those participating to talk about the issue with colleagues and share their own experiences of loneliness or isolation with others.

Mr Bowie said: “Loneliness affects millions of people of all ages and from all backgrounds across the UK.

“While people can feel lonely all year round, the holidays can make some people feel particularly isolated and alone.

“This has only deepened because of the times we are living in.

“The work of the British Red Cross during the pandemic has been particularly illuminating – and worrying.”