North-east MP hopes for return of night train

A north-east MP has said the return of a cross-country night train “can’t come fast enough”.

The Caledonian Sleeper services between Aberdeen and London have not been running since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, they have remained running for the route including Inverness, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Scottish Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has written to bosses of the Caledonian Sleeper Serco to inquire when it will be getting back on track.

Mr Bowie said: “The overnight service is a very welcome alternative to taking the plane and I think having the option is very important.

“That is going to be crucial when holidaymakers from the rest of the UK are considering where to spend their long-awaited time away from home.

“The Highland Express has been sorely missed and its return can’t come fast enough.”

In his letter, he laid out tourism reopening in Scotland as a prime reason for reinstating the key route, and said many tourists to the region travel long distance and the sector is a huge contributor to the economy of his constituency.

Caledonian Sleeper was contacted for comment.