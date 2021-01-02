North-east MP hails new Covid jab as ‘ray of light’

A north-east MP has welcomed the arrival of the new Covid-19 vaccine branding it a “ray of hope.”

The jab from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved for use in the UK, paving the way for a mass rollout.

It has been described as a “game-changer”, was given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Thursday.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it will be given to people in Scotland from Monday and it comes after 92,000 were given their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie, welcomed the development and hopes the most vulnerable people and health care staff are among the first to receive it.

He said:”After a year which has been so difficult for so many around the world, the New Year offers a bright ray of hope.

“We will beat Covid-19 in 2021, together.

“The Oxford vaccine is both easy to deploy and affordable at scale.

“It is an amazing success for British life sciences, and for co-operation to achieve a common aim.

“When it arrives in Scotland, our most vulnerable people must get access to it first, including those who work on the front line in health and social care.”