North-east MP encourages use of new Citizens Advice Scotland money map tool

A north-east MP is encouraging members of the public to make use of a new resource.

Citizens Advice Scotland has launched an online Money Map tool, which gives help on how to cut costs and how best to utilise income.

It follow after a recent YouGov poll carried out revealed that 18% of those surveyed had no financial difficulties before restrictions began, but now struggle to stretch pay to last the month.

MP for Gordon Richard Thomson hopes to highlight the facility in case anyone in the region could make use of the advice given.

It collates options on how to improve incomes and cut living costs through issues such as housing, benefits and energy bills.

Mr Thomson said: “Throughout this pandemic, many people have been put in a position of unexpected financial difficulty through no fault of their own. Citizens Advice Scotland is one agency which has been helping as many people as possible, with its online advice pages having a record number of views.

“Having a new library of support resources will be invaluable to many people and I encourage them to look into it and engage with the sites listed. Not only will this cut out the frustration of searching for useful financial information, it ensures that everyone can have access to a reliable and legitimate source of help and advice.”

For more information, visit www.moneymap.scot