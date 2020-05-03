North-east MP calls for support over airline jobs

A north-east MP has responded to an airlines announcement on job losses.

Ryanair revealed yesterday that up to 3,000 jobs across pilots and cabin crew are to be cut.

The budget carrier said a restructuring programme could also involve unpaid leave and pay being slashed by up to 20%.

Andrew Bowie, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said: “This is obviously very worrying news for all employees.

“Coming hot on the heels of British Airways announcing 12,000 redundancies, this demonstrates the huge issues facing the airlines industry.

Bowie, who sits on the Westminster all-party group on General Aviation, added: “But the unprecedented support offered by the UK Government, specifically the furlough scheme in this case, should mean that redundancies are kept as low as possible.

“Aberdeen and the surrounding area are heavily reliant on good and reliable connectivity from the airport to economic and tourist hubs.

“The Scottish and UK Governments must work together to support, not just the airlines, but also the airports and all employed on the ground, ensuring Aberdeen and the north-east remain connected by air as much as possible.”

