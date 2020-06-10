North-east MP calls for rethink over airline redundancy plans

A north-east MP has urged a leading airline to think again over plans to make thousands of workers redundant.

British Airways – which operates routes in and out of Aberdeen International Airport – recently announced proposals to cut around 12,000 jobs.

The company has also been criticised for appearing to use the UK Government’s job retention (furlough) scheme while preparing for the cuts – and for proposals for a “fire and rehire” process, with pilots and cabin crew dismissed and re-employed on different terms and conditions.

Now Gordon MP Richard Thomson, the SNP’s business and industry spokesman at Westminster, has urged the airline to rethink its plans.

His plea came after fellow SNP MP Gavin Newlands brought forward emergency legislation seeking to prevent employers firing and rehiring.

Mr Thomson said: “Many of my constituents who work for BA have been in contact expressing their worries and asking for the mass redundancies to be called off.

“The fact that BA have been taking advantage of the government’s ‘furlough’ scheme while enforcing 12,000 redundancies and using ‘fire and rehire’ procedures on thousands to retain their services on less favourable terms is frankly deplorable.

“Loyal employees do not deserve to be treated in this way. BA staff and their representatives have my full support in resisting these measures, which are entirely unbecoming of a ‘flag carrier’ airline.”

British Airways is currently losing around £170 million every week as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the airline insisted is still in consultation over the process and no final decisions have yet been made.

And the company has urged trade unions to engage in discussions in order to protect jobs.

She said: ​“We are acting now to protect as many jobs possible. The airline industry is facing the deepest structural change in its history, as well as facing a severely weakened global economy.

“We call on Unite and GMB to consult with us on our proposals as our pilot union, BALPA, is doing. Working together we can protect more jobs as we prepare for a new future.”

Unite and GMB were contacted for comment.