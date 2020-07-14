North-east MP calls for rethink after over-75s’ free TV licence axed

A north-east MP has called on the government to review the axing of free TV licences for over-75s.

The free licence is set to be scrapped on August 1 – but Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn fears it will push older people into poverty.

Mr Flynn said he has been contacted by several constituents who have “grave concerns” over the withdrawal of the service from all those except people who receive pension credits.

And the SNP MP has written to culture, media and sport secretary Oliver Dowden urging him to reconsider.

He said: “I’ve spoken on the phone with constituents in recent weeks who have told me that watching the television has been their only source of contact with the outside world.

“These discussions have been quite moving and re-emphasise just how important the free TV licence is to over-75s – scrapping it is nothing less than shameful.

“I don’t think I’ll ever understand why the Tories chose to cut the funding but the consequences will be all too real for too many people – I would again urge them to think again.”

Under the plans, over-75s will now have to pay up for the £157.50 annual licence.

Mr Flynn believes as many as 10,000 people in Aberdeen could be affected by the change.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “We are bitterly disappointed by the BBC’s decision not to extend the over-75 licence fee concession beyond August.

“The BBC was right to delay the start date of its new policy but lockdown restrictions easing does not mean older people value television any less than they did a few weeks ago.

“The BBC remains responsible for the concession and for setting out what those affected will now need to do.

“It must now look urgently at how it can use its substantial licence fee income to deliver for audiences of all ages, including by making efficiencies.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.