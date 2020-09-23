North-east MP calls for protection for workers amid increased Covid-19 restrictions

A north-east MP has urged the UK Government to support workers and businesses as Covid-19 regulations were tightened.

Moray MP Douglas Ross – who was last month appointed leader of the Scottish Conservatives – called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure companies and their staff were protected from the impact of the restrictions.

It comes as ministers prepare to end the furlough scheme, which pays up to 80% of workers’ wages, next month.

Addressing the Prime Minister in Parliament, Mr Ross said: “I welcome the work that is being done across the four nations in recent days as people expect our governments to work together.

“What guarantee can the Prime Minister give that this Government will continue to support Scottish employers and workers in areas affected when the furlough scheme ends?”

Responding, Mr Johnson said: “We will continue to put our arms around workers, firms and jobs across the country. That’s why the furlough scheme was rolled out.

“We are providing, for every person in Scotland, an extra £1,200 to fight coronavirus.

“The people of Scotland and the people of the whole UK can count on this Government to stand behind them.”