North-east MP calling for Government to support vets in ‘peril’ during crisis

A north-east MP has called on the Scottish Government to show its support for veterinary practices in peril due to coronavirus.

Scottish Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie has written to SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to ask for “urgent clarification” over whether vets should expect support.

It comes after Mr Bowie was contacted by a business in his constituency facing financial concern following lockdown procedures introduced due to the spread of Covid-19.

The business said it had been forced to shut three of its six premises and put half its staff on furlough.

In his letter, Mr Bowie asked whether rates relief and small business grants to firms in hospitality, retail and tourism will also cover vets, as the sector can continue to provide emergency services under government guidelines.

He said: “The veterinary profession has so far been overlooked in the Scottish Government’s support package to businesses. Veterinary practices are in a unique situation; they must continue to operate to provide vital care and treatment to animals, but at the same time they are experiencing a profound loss of income.

“Since lockdown on March 24, my constituent’s turnover has dropped by about 80%, and although they have placed around 50% of their staff on furlough, they still have to pay the remaining staff, drug purchases, business rates etc – from a greatly reduced income.

“Please can you also provide urgent clarification on this issue and make the changes required to allow them to access this support?”

In Scotland, vets can continue to provide emergency services, and many have new systems in place including assessing patients via phone calls with owners, and clients waiting outside in cars until called into the vet if pets are being treated for emergency reasons.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are determined to help keep companies in business and our financial support now exceeds the £2.3 billion passed on from the UK Government and actively works to fill the gaps in the UK scheme.

“We have offered a package of support worth £2.3bn which includes 1.6% rates relief for all non-domestic properties in 2020-21 – including veterinary practices – and 100% relief for properties in retail, hospitality, leisure and airports.”

