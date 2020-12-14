North-east MP backs call for tougher animal cruelty sentences

A north-east MP has backed calls to introduce tougher sentences for those guilty of animal cruelty or neglect.

Police dog Finn and his handler PC Dave Wardell successfully campaigned for greater protection for emergency service animals in what became known as Finn’s Law.

The second part of their campaign, dubbed Finn’s Law 2, aims to extend the maximum sentence for certain offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 from six months to five years.

New legislation, the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill, failed to make it through parliament before last year’s general election was called.

However, the campaigners are now aiming to encourage elected members to support tougher penalties.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid backed the first stage of Finn’s Law and has once again thrown his support behind the initiative.

He said: “I am delighted to back this campaign. I was fully supportive of the original Finn’s Law and am more than happy to lend my support to the second part.

“You don’t have to be a pet owner to find abuse and neglect of animals to be abhorrent.

“The Government can send a very clear message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated by increasing the severity of sentences for offenders.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Finn and PC Wardell in parliament. They are both doing a tremendous job of convincing MPs to back their cause.”