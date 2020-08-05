North-east MP announced as new leader of Scottish Conservatives

A north-east MP has been announced as the new lead of the Scottish Conservatives.

Moray member Douglas Ross will lead the party after replacing Jackson Carlaw, who resigned last week.

He took the top job after standing unopposed.

Mr Ross said: “Becoming leader of the Scottish Conservatives today is the honour and privilege of a lifetime.

“Now our focus must turn to earning the trust of people looking for a positive and credible alternative for Scotland, and who want a fresh start for our country.”