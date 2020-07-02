North-east motorists warned about MOT’s as they become mandatory next month

North-east motorists have been warned to get their MOT tests sorted out as they become mandatory again next month.

In March, the government allowed for scheduled MOT tests to be delayed for up to six months.

However, from August 1 they will become mandatory again.

If your vehicle’s MOT expires on or after that date, you must book an appointment as usual.

For more information, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-mots-for-cars-vans-and-motorcycles-due-from-30-march-2020