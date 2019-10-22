North-east motorists could face drug tests under new law

Motorists across the north-east face the possibility of roadside drug tests following the introduction of a new law.

Legislation introducing strict drug-driving limits has come into effect, with police now able to carry out immediate tests using mouth swabs for any motorist they suspect of drug-driving.

This will include motorists who have been involved in a collision or stopped for a traffic offence.

If the test is positive, drivers will be arrested.

It will now be easier to hold drug-drivers to account as there is no requirement to prove that someone was driving in an impaired manner.

There is a zero-tolerance approach to the eight drugs most associated with illegal use, including cannabis, heroin and cocaine.

Chief Inspector Simon Bradshaw, the area commander road policing north, said: “Officers across the north and north-east of Scotland work tirelessly on a daily basis to make our roads safer and I very much welcome the new legislation which provides additional new powers to detect drug-drivers through the use of roadside screening devices.

“This will have a positive impact on our ability to stop this type of illegal driving.”