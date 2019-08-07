North-east motorist accused of causing death of man, 23, blames another driver for fatal crash

A north-east motorist accused of causing the death of a young dad is blaming another driver for the fatal crash, a court was told.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Antony Zanre, 67, from Peterhead, denied driving dangerously on the A96 Elgin to Lhanbryde road near Barmuckity, on November 15 2017, and causing the death of 23-year-old Dameon MacPhee from Moray.

He is alleged to have overtaken other vehicles at excessive speed when it was unsafe to do so.

Prosecutors claim that he overtook and drove into the path of the car being driven by Katelyn Watson.

This caused her to brake, and the car driven by Laura Stocks then took evasive action, drove on to the wrong side of the road and collided with Zanre’s car.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Stocks, a young boy and a woman, who were passengers in her car, were seriously injured and Mr MacPhee, who was sitting in a rear passenger seat, was so severely injured he died.

Defence counsel Susan Duff told the court: “Mr Zanre has lodged a special defence of incrimination against Laura Stocks.”

Judge Lord Matthews set the trial for November at the High Court in Edinburgh.