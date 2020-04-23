North-east miscarriage charity sending out care packages to women affected during lockdown

A north-east charity that supports women who have miscarried has begun sending out lockdown care packages to those affected.

Miss (Miscarriage Information Support Service) is dropping off or posting the free parcels to support those in need.

Each contains a tealight, essential oil, a stress ball, information on further support and a card.

Chairwoman Abi Clarke said: “Due to Covid-19 and government restrictions, we are unable to have face-to-face support groups and one-to-ones.

“We would like to ensure that our members feel supported and understand they are not alone.”

Coronavirus has also led to the cancellation of two of the charity’s upcoming events.

It had been due to host a day of celebration in Newmachar on Sunday June 14. A fashion show planned for September will be rescheduled.

