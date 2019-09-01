North-east minor injury unit to shut overnight after review

A north-east minor injury unit (MIU) will be closed overnight following a review.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s integration joint board (IJB) agreed the new hours for the Banff MIU at Chalmers Hospital.

It means the facility will only be open 9am-8pm seven days a week after previously being open 24 hours a day.

The hours have been changed due to a low number of overnight patients.

Rhona Atkinson, chairwoman of IJB, said: “The recommendations we agreed will help to ensure the sustainability of the service into the future and will also help to enhance the service we provide at the times we know there is the highest demand.

“I would also like to thank the various representatives of the Banff community who came along to speak to us.

“I trust that having heard our deliberations they will be reassured we take our responsibilities to the community very seriously.”