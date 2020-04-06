North-east minister warns churchgoers of online scam

A north-east village minister has warned his parish about an online scam asking local people to support him financially.

Reverend Dr Will Stalder from Methlick Parish Church took to social media to assure congregation members that he has not been reaching out to them for financial assistance.

A scammer has been using his name in an email address to ask for donations of gifts card and other valuable items.

Rev Stalder posted on the church’s Facebook page and urged the local community to be aware of this scam and not to send anything to them.

He said: “I would never as your minister write asking for personal financial assistance.

“This is a scam and a horrible one too, especially in the present climate.

“Please know that I’m thinking and praying for you all.”

The police have been notified about this and no monies were given away.