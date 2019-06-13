Thursday, June 13th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east military personnel prepare for heavy rainfall

by Leanne Murray
13/06/2019, 10:38 am Updated: 13/06/2019, 5:45 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

North-east military staff are dressed in combat uniform to prepare for the risk of flooding.

Personnel from RAF Lossiemouth are ready for action as heavy rain fall is forecast for today.

A spokespwoman for RAF base said: “RAF Lossiemouth has robust contingency plans for a range of eventualities, including heavy rainfall.

“When adverse weather is forecast, these plans are initiated and involve our personnel wearing combat uniform.

“This ensures that if flooding occurs, our personnel are wearing suitable clothing to enact further contingencies to protect our infrastructure, such as the accommodation, hangars and offices, aircraft, and vehicles.

“We are trialling a new system to disseminate this information via social media using a ‘colour code’ system, to reach as many of our personnel as possible.”

Breaking