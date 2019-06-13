North-east military personnel prepare for heavy rainfall

North-east military staff are dressed in combat uniform to prepare for the risk of flooding.

Personnel from RAF Lossiemouth are ready for action as heavy rain fall is forecast for today.

A spokespwoman for RAF base said: “RAF Lossiemouth has robust contingency plans for a range of eventualities, including heavy rainfall.

“When adverse weather is forecast, these plans are initiated and involve our personnel wearing combat uniform.

#NewProfilePic due to the risk of flooding tomorrow, Thu 13 Jun. All personnel are to wear Combat Uniform. Once our profile pic returns to normal, the risk is no longer.#WeatherReport — RAF Lossiemouth (@RAFLossiemouth) June 12, 2019

“This ensures that if flooding occurs, our personnel are wearing suitable clothing to enact further contingencies to protect our infrastructure, such as the accommodation, hangars and offices, aircraft, and vehicles.

“We are trialling a new system to disseminate this information via social media using a ‘colour code’ system, to reach as many of our personnel as possible.”