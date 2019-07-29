North-east mental health workers to star in TV baking show Flour Power

A TV baking show is to visit a vital resource centre in a town.

The Old Mart in Maud will host the next episode of Flour Power, which pitches work colleagues against each other to see who can create the best bakes.

Formerly the site of one of the UK’s biggest cattle markets, the Old Mart is now a centre providing a support network for vulnerable people in the community.

It houses a GP practice, social workers, housing professionals, voluntary organisations and community groups.

Going head to head on the show are public health co-ordinator Calvin Little, community mental health nurse Lesley Lawrie, mental health area co-ordinator Don Allan and admin support assistant Suzanne Nicol.

The episode will air on Wednesday at 8pm on the BBC Scotland channel.

It marks the show’s second visit to the north-east after a trip to law firm Ledingham Chalmers.