North-east mental health patient waited 550 days for treatment

A mental health patient waited more than 550 days for treatment in the north-east – despite guidelines recommending a maximum of 18 weeks.

Information obtained by the Evening Express under Freedom of Information powers shows more than a quarter of patients waited more than the recommended period during the last five years.

Between April 2014 and March this year, 20,724 people were seen by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and psychological therapies at NHS Grampian. A total of 5,453 people waited longer than the recommended 18 weeks to be seen – with the longest wait of 559 days (around 80 weeks).

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Speaking generally, we work to ensure that people with the most urgent condition are seen first.

“In the CAMHS, for example, there is no waiting time for patients with the most severe conditions.

“Referrals which are assessed as ‘emergencies’ are seen within one working day and ‘urgent’ referrals are seen within seven days.

“Our CAMHS team have worked extremely hard to prioritise and see patients and our performance against waiting times targets has consistently improved as a result.”

She added: “It is also important to remember longest waits do not tell the whole story.

“There may be complex reasons why a patient cannot be seen straight away. The single longest waiting time does not reflect the normal experience of our patients.”

Aberdeen city councillor Martin Greig branded the 80-week wait “unacceptable”.

He added: “There is no excuse for people to be waiting this long for help which is very much needed.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said ministers were rolling out a £250 million package to support children’s mental health and had plans to extend changes into adult provision.

She added: “No one should be waiting this long for treatment. The Scottish Government wants to make sure anyone who has identified as needing support can get services that are appropriate to their needs.”