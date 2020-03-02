North-east mental health group on the prowl for donations

A north-east mental health walking group for men is appealing for donations of warm clothing to help out members.

Pawpalz was set up in Ellon in January by local man Toby McKillop in a bid to get more men talking about their feelings and emotions.

The group has gone from strength to strength with males from across the north-east joining Toby on Saturday afternoons for treks.

Now Toby is looking to expand Pawpalz further by getting some proper walking equipment so underprivileged males can join in as well.

He has noticed that some of those who attend are often cold in the winter weather and wants to help them out in any way he can.

Toby said: “We are looking for folk to donate any old walking boots and jackets as a priority but any hiking gear, layers, gloves – that type of thing.

“We’ve had lads turning up in trainers and thin jackets who get absolutely freezing.

“You have to be comfortable emotionally and physically in a group setting of any sort to get the benefit. If you are missing one of those ingredients then it’s hard for anyone to get the full experience.

“The guys we are trying to reach are more than likely vulnerable, not working and on benefits.

“Some of the walks we are planning are away up in the lochs and hills so it’s essential that guys can go to these walks and they will know there is at least a pair of boots and jacket for them”

Toby has been overwhelmed by the amount of support he has got from local people so far.

The idea for Pawpalz came from Toby’s own personal struggles, and the freedom he has felt since he bought a miniature pinscher-cross called Ebby and started going for long walks in the countryside.

The ultimate goal for the group is to become a non-profit organisation so that they can apply for proper grants and funding.

So far they are averaging four or five men each walk and are organising a Crufts-like dog show for the summer.

In addition, Toby has linked up with two north-east schools – Ellon and Mintlaw – to design a logo they can use.

He said: “Right now we have Ellon and Mintlaw Primaries running the logo competition, with a winner to be picked from each school.

“They will then go into the final with a logo picked from that.

“Both schools will get a ‘my mental health rocks Scotland’ workshop and we will do an honorary membership of Pawpalz for the winner.”

If you want to donate some warm gear to the charity, please contact Toby on 07743 461138 or visit their Facebook group, here.