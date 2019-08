A north-east mental health charity is teaming up with an agricultural feed firm for a fundraiser.

Staff from Pillar Kincardine and East Coast Viners Grain (ECVG) will join forces for a sponsored cycling event on August 16.

As well as promoting positive mental health, it will also mark the 30th anniversary of Pillar Kincardine and the 50th anniversary of ECVG.

