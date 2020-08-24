North-east mental health charity celebrates one year anniversary

A mental health charity set up in memory of a north-east mum has celebrated its first anniversary.

Shirley’s Space was set up by the family of Shirley McCombie in August 2019 and has been a big success since it opened.

The base in Crimond offers a wide range of services to those from the north-east and is dedicated to the memory of the former nursery teacher.

Shirley, of Peterhead, took her own life in August 2018 after struggling with depression.

Her family took it upon themselves to build a legacy for her and raised funds to launch the service out of Crimond Medical Centre.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Shirley’s nephew Cameron Findlay is a founder and a trustee at the base, and he is proud of what they have achieved in such a short space of time.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted at the progress Shirley’s Space has made over the last year.

“With numerous lives saved and a positive role within the community, I am confident the charity is a fitting legacy to my auntie.

“Looking forward, we have a fantastic team to continue the hard work and I cannot wait to see where we will be this time next year.”

The team held an online quiz on Saturday to commemorate the occasion.