North-east mental health and wellbeing event to run online next month

An event focusing on mental health and wellbeing will be running online next month.

Organised by Omniscient Safety Innovations and AC Weddings & Events, the Kindness Unlocked Online Festival will take place on Saturday September 12 from 9am to 4.30pm.

The event, which is set to be Aberdeen’s largest online mental health and wellbeing event to date, will showcase and celebrate everything positive that the Granite City has to offer, with multiple activities, videos, speakers and special features being involved in the day-long festival.

North-east cancer survivor Alex Charlton, from Banff, will be carrying out a talk and Q&A session with participants.

Members of the public are being urged to get involved as a stallholder or sponsor, with current sponsors including TL Tech and Susi McWilliam from Spirit and Soul.

The organisers will be announcing the schedule and promoting all of the businesses and non profits which are involved.

The Kindness Unlocked Online Festival will run on Facebook Live.

To find out more information on the event, email makemindsmatteraberdeen@gmail.com