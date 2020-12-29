North-east Men’s Shed groups adapt to new ways of working

Men’s Sheds groups from across the north-east have continued to support their communities with new ways of working.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, clubs and organisations were shut down as the official guidance was to stay at home.

However, the sense of community within members across the region never wavered, with groups using their skills to make PPE for those who needed it.

And others dropped off vital medication and food to vulnerable people in the north-east who were unable to leave their homes.

When the first national lockdown eased, some groups opened their doors again for members to help prevent social isolation – a core value at the heart of the worldwide organisation.

New technology was also brought into use to give those who attend more of a sense of security – with Pathfinder software used where a gadget is worn around necks which beeps if someone gets within two metres of the wearer.

Jason Schroeder, chief executive of the Scottish Men’s Shed Association, said: “Lots of things have been going on this year. When there was a shortage of PPE a few of the sheds that had 3D printers so they started to manufacture face shields, at the end of the day I think there was about 15k to 20k manufactured across Scotland.

“Because some members were in the higher risk group, some of the guys from the sheds got involved in a co-op to pick up medicine and food for those who needed it. I was speaking to Jim from Aberchirder Men’s Shed and he said he’s met more people in the village doing that than he did from living there.

“There’s been Zoom networks set up, which is helpful coming into winter, as it will help to target social isolation.”

Jason added: “Over 10,000 men across Scotland are now involved in Men’s Sheds. This is a large health movement. At the moment around 15 sheds are open, with social distancing in place and masks to be worn.

“A lot of them are doing five men in at a time, depending on the space because you can’t have 15 men in the same place.

“We got a £5k grant to buy some Pathfinders, we’ve bought around 80 of them for £60 each, they are high tech.

“When you get within two metres it buzzes or beeps. We’re running them in 10 sheds initially, and will be rolling them out.

“It’s going to help these guys know they’re safe when they’re in the sheds. We’re going to need men’s sheds more than ever with Covid-19, we need to spread compassion and kindness. We’re being positive in what is a dire time.”

Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed received the keys to its official base at the start of the year, after looking for a permanent location for the shed for years.

But it had to close down temporarily not long afterwards.

John Smith, chairman of the Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed, said: “We got the keys to our first premises and we had a few weeks we were doing things to fix it up, and then we were shut down. It’s been a bit of a dampener on it.

“We kept everyone going virtually, and then in August time it started to pick up a bit, and when Christmas started to come along we had the idea to make some stuff, and we’ve been quite successful.

“We’ve managed to keep our connection to the community, and we plan to make more with Bridge of Don community groups going forward.”

Despite the setback the pandemic has caused, the members have been busy with crafting projects and created an array of wooden items for sale, a nativity scene for a local church, and refurbished benches to be used in Westfield Park.

The Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed has recently been involved in a bike project.

Members have been taking bikes, renovating them and selling them to raise money during the pandemic.

However, to support families who might need a bit more help at Christmas, a decision was made to donate the bikes to Barnardo’s, Homestart and the Citizens Advice Bureau, alongside the Stonehaven Lions, this month.

Chairman Bill Allan said: “Things right now are hard for us all and being able to give a bike to a child this Christmas was something all agreed would be the right thing to do.

“All the bikes are donated from members of the public and the Shed’s fully qualified bike mechanics carry out a complete service prior to leaving the Shed.

“The first bikes left the Shed on December 8 for Homestart Kincardine, and on December 21 a further nine bikes were donated to Barnardo’s.

“Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed and Stonehaven Lions are proud and privileged to have taken part in this local initiative to bring some happiness into the lives of those who may benefit from it.”