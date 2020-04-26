Aberdeen men printing vital PPE for frontline NHS staff

Two Aberdeen men have teamed up to support frontline NHS staff by printing 3D face shields.

Przemek Shreck and Artur Banach are using their own 3D printers to produce NHS-approved facemasks for frontline workers in Aberdeen.

The pair have managed to print around 300 shields since they first started two weeks ago, and are now aiming to produce more for care home staff.

Artur, from Ferryhill, who works as an engineering surveyor in oil and gas, explained how the project began.

He said: “I posted about the possibility of 3D printing face shields on a Facebook group called Poles in Aberdeen, asking if there was anyone else with a 3D printer willing to help. I provided information, design files and links to products needed to start making face shields.

“Przemek expressed interest in helping me and he began printing at home, but we’ve never actually met in person.

“I use a 3D printer for personal projects, RC models, home improvements, toys for kids, and pretty much anything else, so I’m glad I could put it to good use.

“So far we have made around 300 face shields and printing is pretty much going on 24 hours a day.”

Przemek, from Garthdee, who works as a cold-store supervisor, said: “We are printing the framing for the shields on 3D printers, we have four between us.

“We are ordering binding covers, putting them together and adding a rubber band which gives us face shields. They are approved for most of the hospitals for single-use.

“We’ve made around 300.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We’re almost out of budget so we thought we would create a PayPal so people can donate money to help us get the materials.”

Przemek said he feels he has a responsibility to help frontline staff with the equipment that he owns.

He added: “I never thought that something I do as a hobby, which is 3D printing, could help people so much.

“We feel as if it is our responsibility to do something if we have the equipment.”

Przemek and Artur contacted PPE solutions provider North East Rig Out (Nero), and operations manager Clark Peacock now collects and delivers the face shields.

Przemek said: “Every time we get a new batch we phone Clark and he picks it up or we drop it off at Altens and the face shields are then delivered wherever they are needed.”

Clark said: “We noticed a post online that one of the wards, I think it was A&E, was struggling to get safety spectacles and goggles so we supplied a load of stuff to them.

“We started to hear the stories from the frontline that they were struggling – that was three weeks ago.

“We decided that we should start a local campaign so people could donate relevant PPE, and we would collect it here in our spare warehouse and then we distribute it to the wards as they require.

“It’s been really busy. There’s been thousands of products donated so far.

“Artur got in touch with me around two and a half weeks ago. He told me what he was doing and he came up with 50 face shields on the first weekend.

“He continued and added more printers and got other people involved. They’re doing some great stuff and they’ve been a great help.

“Face shields are something that they’ve been really struggling to get on the front line.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/3ewyW79

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: