North-east men encouraged to consider career in childcare

North-east men are being encouraged to consider a career in early learning and childcare.

Only 4% of men work in the sector within Aberdeenshire and with the expansion of funded hours an appeal has been launched for males to apply.

New posts will become available for practitioners and assistant practitioners next year and Aberdeenshire Council hopes to diversify.

The local authority will be offering a course called Early Education and Men in Practice aimed specifically at supporting those looking for a career change.

It is to be delivered over the course of eight evenings from October 30.

This comes as the Scottish Government issued £50,000 to increase the number of men enrolling in Childhood Practice courses.

Audrey Hendry, who is the lead officer for early years at the local authority, said: “The vast majority of our team are committed, wonderful women and we’re keen to welcome more positive male role models for our young people too.

“We’re keen to redress the balance and remind everyone early learning and childcare is absolutely a man’s world too.”

Anyone interested can go along to an information evening at Kintore School next Wednesday from 7pm.