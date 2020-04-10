North-east medics in ‘stay at home’ plea

Health workers are pleading with people across the north-east to stay at home this weekend.

Staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary working on the frontline against coronavirus have said they need people considering visiting loved ones at Easter to think again.

They said the public needed to lift the burden from the NHS by stopping the spread going forward.

Consultant Louise McCulloch said: “Ultimately going on unnecessary trips out and not observing social distancing is gambling with your life and those of the people you live with – it’s as simple as that.

“People are losing their lives to this disease – and make no mistake that is happening in the north-east as well. People have lost their parents, grandparents and other close relatives far, far sooner than they would have expected, in utterly tragic circumstances.

“Staff are battling each and every day on the front line to save people, from young to old, in very challenging circumstances. None of us have ever experienced anything like it before.

“We need the public’s help now more than ever – and we need you to stay at home, it is that simple. The staff here couldn’t be doing more and we need everyone else to play their part.”

Cameron Matthew, critical care divisional manager, said: “Younger people may feel they are less likely to be affected but that doesn’t mean they won’t be and it doesn’t mean they won’t lose their lives.

“Even if they aren’t badly effected they may pass it on to a parent or grandparent they live with and it may well be their life on the line as a result.

“The vast majority of the public have been phenomenal in their support so far, and that has been very visibly seen in the donations of food, PPE, hand sanitiser and loads more and that has been vastly appreciated by each and every one of us – but what we need is for every person who can to stay at home unless it is vital that you leave.

“The sooner we stop the spread, the sooner our lives and our healthcare system can resume some sort of normality and everyone in Grampian needs to play their part.”