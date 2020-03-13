North-east medical practice to hand back NHS contract after failing to recruit new full-time GP

A north-east medical practice will hand its NHS contract back in September following issues recruiting a new full time GP.

As a result the Saltoun Medical Practice in Fraserburgh confirmed the contract for around 8,500 patients with NHS Grampian will be cancelled.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care are working with the practice to ensure continued care for all registered patients.

Mark Simpson, partnership manager for the north of Aberdeenshire, said: “Saltoun Medical Practice in Fraserburgh has unfortunately, like many others across the country, found itself in the position of being unable to recruit a new full time GP and as a result the doctors have made the difficult decision to hand back their contract to us.

“Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, with the practice and other partners, are working together to ensure continued sustainable, high-quality primary care services to patients currently registered at the Saltoun Practice.

“I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered with the practice, however Saltoun Medical Practice will continue as it has been over the next six months and there is no need for patients to change their practice at this time.

I would also like to reassure patients that we, along with the practice, will keep them informed as soon as there is any new information and whilst it may be unsettling I can promise them that we are doing all we can to make the process as smooth as possible.”