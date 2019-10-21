North-east medical practice reopens after being hit by flooding

A GP’s surgery has reopened after it had to be closed due to issues caused by flooding.

Heavy rain over the weekend caused problems at the Stonehaven Medical Group building.

NHS Grampian issued a statement initially informing patients they could not be seen at the practice.

However, the phone lines have now opened, with most of the consulting rooms available for patients.

An update from the surgery said: “The surgery telephone lines are open again and it has been made safe to see patients in most of the consulting rooms.

“There may be some ongoing disruption to usual services but they are working hard to try and ensure they can provide as full a service as normal.”