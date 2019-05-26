North-east McDonald’s closed after car fire at drive-thru

A north-east McDonald’s restaurant suffered extensive damage last night after a car caught fire at the drive-thru.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at the Elgin fast food restaurant at about 11pm.

Three fire engines attended, as well as the use of two breathing apparatuses, two hoses and thermal image cameras. Firefighters were stood down at 11.38pm.

The A96 was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze but was reopened at about midnight.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Our restaurant in Elgin is temporarily closed following a car fire in the drive thru lane last night at around 11.00pm. Thanks to the quick thinking of our team, no one was injured and the damage to the restaurant was minimised.

“We are hoping to reopen the restaurant tomorrow morning at the latest, although the drive thru is likely to remain closed for a few days while repairs are carried out. We would like to thank the fire service for their prompt response and putting the fire out before it caused any further damage.”