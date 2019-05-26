North-east McDonald’s closed after car fire at drive-thru

A north-east McDonald’s restaurant suffered extensive damage last night after a car caught fire at the drive-thru.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at the Elgin fast food restaurant at about 11pm.

Car on fire at Elgin Mcdonalds. Car has been put out but the A96 is currently closed both ways. pic.twitter.com/VIZFT8PtCB — Around Moray (@AroundMorayNews) May 25, 2019

Three fire engines attended, as well as the use of two breathing apparatuses, two hoses and thermal image cameras. Firefighters were stood down at 11.38pm.

The A96 was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze but was reopened at about midnight.

McDonald’s said the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.