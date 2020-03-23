North-east martial arts club to host online classes

A martial arts club will start delivering its lessons online after a successful trial run.

Sooyang Do Martial Art, which runs classes across the city and Aberdeenshire, will provide its classes through an online app, as more people self-isolate due to coronavirus.

Colleen McIver, chief instructor and examiner at the club, said: “It’s a shame for the kids since all of their activities are closed down.”

Approximately 800 people are enrolled in Sooyang Do. Through video conferencing app Zoom, they will be able to connect with instructors in the comfort of their own homes.

Colleen said: “If they don’t have equipment they can use cushions and pillows to punch and kick.

“We’ll only do certain things because of health and safety. The power those little ninjas have is unreal.”

