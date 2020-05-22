North-east martial arts centre confirms online training

A north-east martial arts centre has announced it will hold online beginners sessions at three of its locations.

A chief instructor at Sooyang Do Martial Art announced that its governing body, NAKMAS, has given permission for the classes to be held via ZOOM.

The virtual teaching sessions will be rolled out at its Bridge of Don, Summerhill and Portlethen locations.

The club runs classes in 30 locations across the city and shire, with 1,000 people signed up in total.

It has proven to be popular in the north-east, as Sooyang Do is specifically designed to be suitable for all ages and for all ability levels.

No previous martial arts experience is necessary to take part.

Individuals who wish to participate in the lessons, will be required to undergo an enrolling procedure.

This is necessary for health and safety purposes.