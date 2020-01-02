North-east market to celebrate 30th anniversary

An Aberdeenshire market will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a show and sale tomorrow.

The Thainstone Centre in Inverurie has reached the milestone and will kick off the year as usual with a sale of 1,200 cattle.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) is hosting the event, which will also mark the introduction of newly revised commission rates for ANM members.

The anniversary show and sale is sponsored by Thomson of Sauchen and includes top-quality cattle from leading producers in the north-east.

In addition, there will be 80 black Limousin cross and British Blue cross bulling heifers from Moir Livestock in Cairness, Fraserburgh, for sale.

The show kicks off at 8.30am, with the cattle auction being scheduled to begin at 10am.

Strichen-based father and son team Gavin and Stuart Ross will be judging the competition.