North-east mansion features in VisitScotland’s art project

One of the north-east’s most well-known landmarks is featured in an online course launched by VisitScotland.

Sketching Scotland is a series of 20 videos teaching people how to sketch locations including Duff House.

The picturesque country house gallery in Banff displays collections from the National Galleries of Scotland.

It is hoped that while travel restrictions remain in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the new series will help draw attention to one of the region’s most iconic sights and see it transformed into a work of art.

Each tutorial is accompanied by a voiceover giving advice and tips on how to create your drawing, as well as facts about each destination.

It is hoped the creative campaign will inspire those who have sketched at home to visit the landmarks once travelling is possible.

The tourism sector is due to reopen on July 15 and Visit Scotland is hoping to keep the country in visitor’s minds.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism industry. We want to make sure that new and returning visitors are still dreaming about Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, even if they can’t physically explore just yet.

“Sketching Scotland is a fun take on sightseeing and a way to learn about some of our best-loved attractions, such as Duff House, in a completely new way. We were also conscious that people are looking for ways to use their time creatively and learn a new skill. We loved the thought that people all over the world could be taking 15 minutes to relax, draw and think of Scotland, and of course hopefully visit in’ real life’ when that is possible.

“As restrictions are eased further, we look forward to helping encourage Scots to rediscover the own country, while at the same time supporting businesses as they prepare for the inevitable operational changes and ensuring that communities feel comfortable and capable of welcoming visitors in a safe way.”

Other landmarks and buildings featured in the Sketching Scotland series include the V and A museum in Dundee, the Old Man of Hoy and the Italian Chapel in Orkney, The Kelpies near Falkirk and the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

