North-east man’s miracle escape after lorry crashes into house

A householder and motorist have had a lucky escape after a lorry ploughed into a house following a car crash.

It is understood the man was inside the property, on the edge of the Fyvie Estate, when the HGV struck the building yesterday.

Further down the A947, the main road between Fyvie and Turriff, a silver car had crashed through a wall.

A spokeswoman for Fyvie Estate – which owns the lodge property – confirmed the occupant of the house was safe and well.

She added: “He has been rehoused to allow a structural survey to be completed on the property.”

Despite the extensive damage to the house, lorry and car, a police spokesman said the victims were only taken to the hospital “as a precaution”.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 8.15am yesterday following the report of a lorry crashing into a house and another vehicle on the A947 road near Fyvie.

“The driver of both the lorry and the car were taken to the hospital as a precaution but there does not appear to be any serious injuries.”

The road was closed for most of the day as investigations were carried out and the lorry, belonging to livestock feed firm Harbro, was recovered.

Councillor Jim Gifford, who represents the Mid-Formartine area, urged motorists to take care while on the road.

He added: “It’s a relief to hear that no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

“But accidents do happen even when the traffic is a lot quieter than usual and I would urge people to take care when they are out on essential journeys.

“It’s certainly an unusual incident to happen in the area.

“I’m sure the investigation that follows the accident will shed some light on what happened, but it must have been very scary for those involved and I hope that they are well.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to Fyvie following a road traffic collision involving a lorry on the A947 junction.

“Three appliances attended, and the incident is now under control, with a stop message being received at 9.05am.”

Buses were also diverted due to the incident.