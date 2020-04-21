North-east man’s colourful ‘thank you’ to the NHS

A north-east man’s art project is a colourful reminder of how much the NHS is appreciated in his community.

Roy Kemp, from Portlethen, has carved the initials of the National Health Service into the hillside across the road from the Portlethen Medical Practice.

His work, on land owned by his family, was originally meant to be filled with flowers for staff at the medical centre to see when going to and leaving work.

However, the 29-year-old quickly found it difficult to secure any flowers for the display, an issue which he believes is due to an increase in gardening during lockdown.

And so to fill in the currently empty message for NHS staff, Mr Kemp is now appealing for Portlethen children of all ages to have a go at painting rocks to bring some colour to the project.

He has put out a bucket for people on their daily exercise to drop their colourful stones into, which he will then put in place in the hillside.

He said: “I thought it would be something nice to all the NHS staff in Portlethen – they’ve kept me alive all these years so I thought the least I could do would be to give them a little thank-you.”

