North-east man wins car after taking part in Aberdeen’s Kiltwalk

A north-east man has won a car after walking 26 miles for charity.

Stephen Taylor, from Balmedie, was presented with his new Kia Rio from Arnold Clark in Aberdeen.

The 35-year-old won the car after he was automatically entered into a raffle along with hundreds of other people taking part in the Kiltwalk’s longest walk, the Mighty Stride, which took place on June 2.

Stephen was raising money for Instant Neighbour, an Aberdeen-based charity providing food and other items to people in need of help.

He plans to hand over his old car to his 19-year-old niece Saoirse Tierney.

Stephen said: “We donate to Instant Neighbour through my work, SETS (Subsea Engineering & Technical Services) and picking a local charity was something I really wanted to do, it’s all about giving a little back.

“I am delighted to give Saoirse my old car and she has pledged to give her car to her sister Erin, who is 17 and just learning to drive, so everyone benefits. It’s amazing.”

More than 3,200 people took part in the Kiltwalk held in the city this year.

Kiltwalk CEO Paul Cooney said it ended in a nice surprise for one of the walkers.

He said: “It’s what the Kiltwalk is all about; doing something exceptional for the charities you care about – and we like to surprise our heroes, too.”

The event offers participants the option of three different walks to make sure people of all ages and fitness abilities can take part.

