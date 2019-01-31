North-east man who spat at police officers to be sentenced next month

A man who spat at police officers is to be sentenced next month.

Joseph Grant, 57, previously pled guilty to assaulting two male officers by spitting at them at the police station on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, on October 11.

He also admitted shouting, swearing and behaving in an aggressive manner on Queen Street in Lossiemouth on June 5.

Sheriff Ian Wallace further deferred sentence on Grant, whose address was given in court papers as care of Cathedral Court, Elgin, until the end of February for reports.

