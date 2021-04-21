North-east man who bombarded former partner with sexual images ordered to stay away from her

An Aberdeenshire man has been ordered to stay away of his ex-girlfriend after being found guilty of bombarding her with sexual images after she broke up with him.

Grant Rennie was found to have waged a six-month campaign of abuse and of repeatedly sending graphic sexual pictures and messages to the woman’s phone – including intimate images of her from their previous relationship.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 27-year old was also found to have attempted to handle the woman in a sexual manner while inside her home.

Rennie, of Oak Crescent, Westhill carried out the abusive behaviour and numerous instances of harassing the woman between October 2019 and April 2020.

He sent his former partner a series of images and text messages of a sexual nature over the six-month period – including intimate pictures of her taken when the two were in a relationship.

The court also heard he demanded his victim send further sexual images of herself when they were no longer together.

On one occasion, Rennie managed to gain entrance to her home and attempted to touch her sexually while also uttering suggestive remarks.

He also sent messages to her describing her appearance.

Rennie’s lawyer, Neil McRobert, said his client had “complied” with the courts recommendations not to contact his ex-partner as part of his bail conditions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin imposed a non-harassment order for twelve months and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He will also be subject to supervision by a social worker for the period of a year.

Sheriff McLaughlin said: “The conditions mean that you don’t approach or directly approach this woman or attempt to enter her address.

“You do not approach her by any means.”