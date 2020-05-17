North-east man to walk one million steps for NHS charity

A determined north-east man will walk one million steps over the course of several weeks to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Robinson, from Dinnet near Ballater, will walk up and down a track near his home at least 2,222 times to raise cash for NHS Charities Together.

The intrepid walker will average around 43,500 steps a day to reach his target.

The 56-year-old said: “The challenge will take somewhere between three and a half to four weeks. I started on Friday, and I’ll have done just over 450 miles when I finish.

“Sunday was day three, and I was at 137,000 steps.”

Mark is no stranger to a challenge, having completed a string of gruelling tests over the past few years.

He said: “I’ve always done charity events. Back in 1990, seven of us did Land’s End to John o’ Groats in a day on motorbikes.

“In 2012, I did a ten-day 3500-mile sponsored charity motorbike ride to every one of the 51 police force headquarters in Britain.

“A few years later, when we had terrible floods in Ballater, I tried to help out in any way I could.

“I managed to get hold of the Victory Hall in Ballater for free, and I held a raffle and an auction there and managed to raise £16,500 in 4 hours.

Mark, who works as a plant operator at Northlasts Quarry, added: “I enjoy setting myself challenges, and I think if it’s easy anybody can do it. I take my hat off to anybody who chooses to raise money in whichever way they can.”

Mark was inspired to undertake his 100-mile challenge by Captain Tom Moore, who walked 100 lengths of his garden for NHS Charities Together.

Mark added: “Last week I was sitting thinking that now is the time to do something.

“Captain Tom is 100 years old and he managed to achieve what he did, so I thought I would have a go.”

“My feet are very sore, but I’ll be finishing with a beer in my hand outside my front door which I can look forward to.”

Mark’s challenge is being supported by Butlin’s Skegness Resort, which he managed to secure through a friend.

For every 100,000 steps he completes, the resort will donate a number of family day passes to NHS staff who work in Lincolnshire for the 2021 season.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3fFhu0M