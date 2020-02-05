North-east man to take on Everest challenge after losing leg following motorbike crash

A north-east man will attempt a gruelling trek to Everest Base Camp just three years after having his leg amputated.

Lee Chapman, from Pitmedden, lost his leg in March 2017 following complications after a motorbike accident near Oldmeldrum in April 2016.

Various attempts were made to save his leg over the course of a year but he ended up suffering from a life-threatening infection which led to the amputation.

Now the 34-year-old will attempt the arduous climb to show others what can be achieved with the right mindset.

Lee, an operations manager at Keenan Recycling, said: “After my accident, I was in a life or death situation and that made me want to do something worthwhile with my life.

“I had physiotherapy for a year after the accident but I was never able to walk without a stick.

“My leg became really painful and I caught an infection after having surgery to get metal work removed from my leg.

“I collapsed in the hospital and the leg was amputated in March 2017.”

Lee said he had been building up his fitness while training for the big event.

He said: “I started off walking up Bennachie and I used to see physiotherapists up there who would offer encouragement and say ‘good on you’.

“I’ve been going up Bennachie most weekdays to train for the trek and I also climb Munros at the weekend.

“I’ve realised now that life is precious and you have to push yourself.”

Lee will fly to Kathmandu in Nepal on March 7 before travelling to Lukla Airport to begin his adventure.

One of the most sought-after treks in the world, the trail to Base Camp takes mountaineers from an altitude of 2,860m to 5,380m, taking in impressive views up Himalayan valleys.

He will undertake the gruelling 14-day trek alongside a guide and a Sherpa, who will carry vital equipment including charging cables for his electric leg.

He added: “When I first told my family I wanted to trek to Base Camp they thought I was nuts.

“But once they saw the drive and determination I had to do it, and the preparation I put in, they realised I was serious.”

Lee has been preparing his body by climbing Munros at the weekend.

He added: “I think the climb will be difficult on my leg, but I’ll give it my best shot.

“It’s amazing what you can achieve when you put your mind to it, even in the worst of circumstances.

“There are so many times I could’ve given up and accepted my fate but I grew up on a farm in Fyvie and saw how hard my dad worked which spurred me on.

“Hopefully I can show other people pictures and videos from Base Camp and show them that if I can do it as an amputee, then anybody can.”